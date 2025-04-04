Chelsea make £59 million bid for Real Madrid forward Endrick

Chelsea’s search for a new striker has already gotten underway with the Blues having been linked with a mix of young and experienced frontmen. The board’s idea is possibly to sign somebody with several years ahead of him, so they can tie the player down to a long-term contract, while also ensuring that the new signing aligns well with their recent transfer strategy.

To that note, Chelsea have tabled a bid worth £59 million for Real Madrid forward Endrick, Defensa Central (h/t 90min) has reported. The 18-year-old has scored seven goals for the Whites in all competitions this season in spite of being a sporadic member of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. He averages a goal every 80 minutes and proves his brilliant qualities every time he sets foot on the pitch.

It is believed that Chelsea are looking to leverage his lack of minutes in their favour by acquiring him in the summer and are willing to offer Real Madrid a fee that could see them breakeven on their investment in the teenager, if indeed all the performance-related bonuses have been met from their agreement with his former club, Palmeiras.

Endrick a decent long-term investment

Endrick has been viewed as one of the finest Brazilian talents in recent times and has also been widely endorsed in his homeland. Former Selecao international and Premier League star Elano has called him a ‘special’ player and with the sky his limit, there is every reason to believe that the Real Madrid man would be a fruitful addition for Chelsea.

However, it is debatable whether he is ready for a regular role, especially at a club looking to win the Premier League. The forward’s skills are still raw and five of his goals have come in the Copa del Rey this season, Spain’s cup competition and one in which clubs frequently give chances to their fringe players while resting their best playing elevens.

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen how much of a chance Chelsea realistically have in their running for Endrick. He has stated that he remains happy at Real Madrid, where he signed a six-year contract last year, and any possible departure could see his employers looking to make a significant profit on their investment in the player, hence asking for more than £59 million.