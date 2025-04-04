Man Utd interested in signing Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca



According to The Sun, Manchester United have added a new Serie A striker to their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been unconvincing in front of goal this campaign, and manager Ruben Amorim may want an upgrade in the centre-forward department.

The Sun claim that Man United are interested in Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca, who has amassed 10 goals and provided 2 assists from 32 appearances this season.

The Italian star has a price tag of £25 million which would suit the Red Devils, given their reduced budget. Juventus and AC Milan are also keen on his services.

Surprise move

United have had a disastrous top-flight campaign. They have picked up just 37 points with 10 games left in the season. They suffered their 13th loss in midweek after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils had the better chances in the game but lacked the cutting edge with their finishing. United need a fresh solution in the no.9 role as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress.

Lucca has emerged as a possible target to add competition for places. The Italian is a traditional striker in the final 3rd. He has excelled with his positioning and dominating presence within the box.

From our partner tips.gg

At 201cms, the 24-year-old is one of the tallest strikers in world football. He has scored 5 goals with headers for Udinese this campaign and the Red Devils could use his presence upfront to unsettle defences.

Lucca, who is ‘very special‘ according to teammate Maduka Okoye, could be signed by United. He does not have a high-profile reputation, but would provide something different from Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Juventus and AC Milan are tempting and dream destinations for Italian-based players, and United have their work cut out to sign him. Udinese could aid their pursuit by not negotiating with a league rival.

It remains to be seen whether a new striker signing coincides with a possible exit. Hojlund and Zirkzee have been linked with returns to the Serie A where they built their reputation at Atalanta and Bologna.