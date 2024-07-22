Liverpool preparing a bid for Takefusa Kubo’s signing from Real Sociedad

Liverpool have been linked with a number of wingers in recent weeks as Arne Slot is expected to bring in a fresh face or two with Mohamed Salah facing an uncertain future at the club.

While his immediate future does lie at Anfield, the Egyptian international has been widely expected to depart for Saudi Arabia upon the expiry of his contract next year and understandably, he will leave a massive hole in the Liverpool squad where he has been so influential over the years.

Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo is the latest to be linked with a move to Merseyside as Salah’s repalcement, according to TeamTALK (who cite Japanese source Sponichi).

The Reds are ‘preparing to bid’ £55 million for the former Real Madrid winger, as per the report, which is a sum slightly higher than his release clause at the Reale Arena. A transfer fee that high would go on to make Kubo the most expensive Japan international so far.

TeamTALK (citing Spanish outlet Diario Sport) has also said that Liverpool have ‘drafted up’ a £240,000 per week deal for Kubo should they manage to strike an agreement with Real Sociedad. Salah is the only player in Arne Slot’s side who is currently earning more.

Kubo may not be the best replacement for Salah

Takefusa Kubo is an incredible talent, but he is only 23 and the numbers he has produced in recent years are not enough to render him as a reliable enough long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Last season, the ex-Barca academy starlet scored just seven goals and assisted five times in all competitions. For the record, he had less than one-third of Salah’s 39 goal contributions during the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, as well as Real Madrid’s Rodrygo over the recent past. They would all be far more suited and experienced to replace a player of Salah’s calibre, though a transfer for any of the three players could cost more than Kubo’s.

It also remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool plan to convince Salah to stay beyond 2025 on a short-term deal but in either case, Kubo does not promise to be the most ideal long-term replacement.