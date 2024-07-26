Sergio Reguilon would be open to Man Utd return – Romano



According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon would be keen on returning to Manchester United should they make an approach this summer.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils on loan from Spurs last summer and he made 12 appearances before a break clause was triggered in January. Reguilon went on to join Brentford on another temporary deal.

Spurs are now looking to part ways with the former Real Madrid graduate and speaking in his YouTube channel, Romano said that Reguilon was very happy at United and would welcome a reunion with them.

He said: “What is important to say is that at the moment, there is still nothing advanced or nothing concrete between Tottenham and Man United for Reguilon. So nothing is really advanced on this one.

“But in general, Sergio Reguilon was very happy at Manchester United. So if tomorrow, Man United decide to return for Sergio Reguilon, the player will be keen on the move.

“He loved his time at Manchester United, was a short time, but he was very happy with the club, with the tactical ideas and with all the points involved in Manchester United.”

Possible move

United are searching for a new left-back this summer amid the injury concern for Tyrell Malacia. The Dutchman has not recovered from a knee surgery over the last 14 months. He had a setback during the first half of last season and he is currently training individually at the Carrington complex.

With his long-term absence, the Red Devils are unlikely to rush him back to action after his recovery later this year. With Luke Shaw also being injury-prone, the club definitely need another solution in their ranks. Reguilon could be the answer on the back of his impressive showing on a short-term loan deal.

The ex-Madrid star managed to quickly adapt to the demands of manager Erik ten Hag without pre-season with United. The club are yet to return for his services, but the 27-year-old has given the green light for a transfer. He is valued at £10 million by Transfermarkt, but United could sign him for much less.

If there is fresh interest, the Red Devils could probably wait until the closing stages of the summer transfer window in order to secure a discount. Shaw remains the first-choice left-back for ten Hag, but Reguilon would be a quality signing. He also seems prepared to accept a reduced role at Old Trafford.