Man Utd & Arsenal plot swoop to sign Xavi Simons

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly battling over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having ranked through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, the 21-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019. However, he failed to break into Les Parisiens’ first eleven.

So, he opted to leave Parc des Princes to play regularly and develop his career. Initially, he joined PSV Eindhoven back in 2022 and displayed impressive performances.

After being impressed by his performances, PSG decided to re-sign him the following summer. But, the midfielder didn’t stay at the French capital and signed for Leipzig on a loan deal before joining the German side permanently in this winter window.

Simons has been impressive for Die Roten Bullen and made 23 goal contributions last term. This season, he has netted eight goals and registered six assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that although Leipzig recently made his loan deal permanent, the player is set to be available this summer.

The player’s representatives have already started exploring options in the market to find a suitable new destination for Simons, and Man Utd have been informed about the possibility of his departure in the upcoming transfer window.

In addition to United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have also been made aware that the midfielder will be available at the end of this season, with Leipzig demanding approximately £50 million for him.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to hire a new No.10 to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation and are interested in signing the Netherlands international. On the other hand, Arsenal are said to be interested in hiring him as well to support Martin Odegaard.

Simons is an attacking midfielder by trait but is also comfortable out wide. Having already showcased his qualities in club football, he has also secured his place in the Netherlands team.

The youngster is already a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he could become a world-class midfielder in future, therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.