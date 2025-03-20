Manchester United looking to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer

Manchester United are expected to let go of Christian Eriksen at the end of his contract this summer. The Danish international has not contributed to much success this season but has been a vital player from a squad depth perspective, thanks to his ability to play across a number of roles on the pitch holding him in good stead during times of injuries in the roster.

Eriksen’s departure will open up room for a new addition in midfielder and according to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are keen on signing RB Leipzig prodigy Xavi Simons. They are looking for a versatile attacking midfielder, as per the German transfer correspondent, with a swoop for the 21-year-old expected to cost £67 million.

Simons has been one of the world’s most exciting midfielders in recent times and has been linked with a number of European giants with Bayern Munich among those who publicly admitted to their interest in him and labelled him as an ‘exceptional’ star last summer. Later this year, his future will be a subject of speculation again and United are expected to be in the mix.

United have work to do if they want to sign Simons

RB Leipzig signed Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain in January this year after he spent a season and a half with them on loan. The Bundesliga side will be determined to keep hold of the Dutch international and is therefore unlikely to lower its demands. For Manchester United to be able to afford him, it is vital that they make a few sales beforehand.

Casemiro’s potential departure could help land Simons considering the Brazilian is one of their highest paid players. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, which the board hopes will materialise in the summer, while Kobbie Mainoo might also be allowed to leave for a decent amount should his wage demands be too lofty for the Red Devils to give into for a new contract.

Yet, that is no guarantee that Old Trafford will be Simons’ preferred destination as Champions League qualification will be instrumental for Manchester United in getting their hands on some of their preferred targets. It remains to be seen if they are able to check out on their shopping list this summer, though a lot of work still needs to be done for it to happen seamlessly.