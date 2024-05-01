Arsenal lead race to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer following initial talks, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

After coming through Bayern Munich’s youth system, the 22-year-old never managed to break into the Bavarian club’s starting eleven. So, he decided to leave the Bundesliga giants and sign for the Rossoblu back in 2022 to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon moving to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, the Dutchman initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings, but he has been displaying impressive performances this season, helping his side mount a top-four charge.

So, Zirkzee’s eye-catching performances in the Italian top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window with Arsenal among those to have registered their interest.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing the 22-year-old and they are currently in pole position to secure his signature following an initial round of talks.

Zirkzee to Arsenal

The report further claims that Bologna could be open to cashing-in on their star man but may demand up to £51m from his potential suitors, so Arsenal will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign him.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport states that although Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Zirkzee, Juventus and AC Milan are also keen on signing him with the forward willing to sign for the Bianconeri. So, Arsenal will have to convince the player to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on reinforcing their frontline by signing a prolific goal-scorer. Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets with Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres being among them, but Zirkzee is reportedly on their radar as well.

The Bologna star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Italian top-flight this term. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, Zirkzee hasn’t showcased his traits at the highest level yet so there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Arsenal to reinforce their attacking department in the upcoming window.