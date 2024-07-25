Talks underway that could see Man Utd sign Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United could finally sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries in a swap deal this summer with initial talks already underway, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have purchased Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to reinforce the frontline and the defensive department respectively so far in this transfer window.

But, Erik ten Hag is said to be willing to add more reinforcements before the start of the next season with the engine room being mentioned as one of those positions.

Along with that, United are reportedly contemplating signing a new left-back and right-back. However, the Red Devils need to raise funds by selling some stars first before bolstering their intended areas.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has entered the final year of his current contract, has been linked with a move away from the club and West Ham were suggested as a potential suitor for him. However, writing in The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that the Englishman has decided to reject a move to the Hammers as he is keen on joining Inter Milan.

Dumfries to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that intermediary talks have already taken place regarding a potential swap deal – which would see Wan-Bissaka move to the Giuseppe Meazza and Dumfries sign for Man Utd.

However, Ornstein also mentions that this deal isn’t advanced yet and it is now going to be interesting to see whether the two clubs eventually agree on this move. Dumfries is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt while the same outlet values Wan-Bissaka at just under £17m, so a swap deal could be relatively straightforward if all parties are keen on striking a deal.

Following Ten Hag’s arrival as the manager, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Dumfries over the last few transfer windows but they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to sign him yet.

The Netherlands international has enjoyed success with Inter over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto last term and also guiding them to reach the final of the Champions League in the 2022/23 season before losing to Manchester City.

Dumfries, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a talented player and would add depth to Man Utd’s backline if they purchase him. However, the Dutchman wouldn’t be an upgrade to Wan-Bissaka and therefore, the record Premier League champions would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their right-back position.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually decide to sign the Dutchman in a swap deal in this transfer window.