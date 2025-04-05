Man Utd and Chelsea hold talks to sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea to sign Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The 26-year-old has been in prolific form for Galatasaray since joining the club on loan from Napoli. Since joining last summer, Osimhen has provided 33 goal contributions in 32 games for the Turkish giants, who are on course for their 25th league title.

Citing Italian outlet II Mattino, Tuttojuve claims that Napoli is now offering the 6ft 1in forward to clubs in the Premier League for a possible transfer this summer.

The report adds that the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has gone to London to listen to offers from Manchester United and Chelsea, who are ‘very interested’ in signing the Nigerian hitman in the summer window.

With one year left on his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Tuttojuve reports that the Gli Azzurri will demand a €75m (£63m) fee to sell the forward this summer. However, the Italian club are open to negotiating with United and Chelsea over a favourable fee to prevent Italian rivals Juventus from poaching the striker.

Focal point

Chelsea and United have both faltered in the attacking third this season, highlighting their absence of a reliable focal point up front.

Although the Blues edge United in terms of goals scored by forwards and chances created, their missed opportunities, particularly from Nicolas Jackson, as well as the inconsistencies of other forward options like Christopher Nkunku and the injured Marc Guiu, have accelerated the need for a prolific centre-forward.

For United, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have shown promise, particularly in the Europa League and cup competitions, but their overall Premier League tally has been far from convincing, with both players accumulating just six goals in the league and 14 in all competitions.

Adding a more consistent, reliable, and prolific forward like Osimhen will undoubtedly give clubs more firepower. His physicality, aerial dominance, and speed make him a perfect fit for the rigidity of the Premier League.

However, both clubs will need to fight for his signature, though Chelsea could hold the advantage, having already held talks with the player during last summer’s transfer window.