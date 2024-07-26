Tottenham & Arsenal in battle to sign Santiago Giménez

Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold talks over a deal to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Giménez this summer but face competition from Arsenal, as per the Mexican outlet Fox Sports.

Spurs have signed Archie Gray from Leeds United to bolster their engine room in this transfer window. In addition, they are also closing in on a deal to sign South Korean youngster, Min-Hyuk Yang but he is unlikely to feature for the senior team next season.

It has been reported that Ange Postecoglou wants to make more new additions this summer with attack seemingly one of the positions that the Australian boss is willing to reinforce.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Jonathan David and Ivan Toney being among them but, it appears Giménez is on their radar as well.

According to the report by Fox Sports, Tottenham are interested in signing the Mexican this summer but face stiff competition from Arsenal as their North London rivals are also in the hunt. The Premier League giants face further competition from Juventus, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

Battle

The Mexican outlet states that neither Tottenham nor Arsenal have made a concrete approach to sign Giménez yet but the players agent and father will travel to Europe to hold talks with suitors over the coming days.

The striker has started pre-season with Feyenoord after returning from holidays having played in the Copa America for his country but a move could be on the cards this summer.

The 23-year-old, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Feyenoord are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer.

The North American has burst onto the scene after enjoying a productive campaign last term, scoring 23 goals and registering six assists in 30 Eredivisie appearances.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win this race should Spurs go head-to-head with the Gunners over this deal in this transfer window.