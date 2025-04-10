Liverpool step up interest in signing Igor Paixao



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in signing one of Feyenoord’s prized assets this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a brilliant campaign under new manager Arne Slot. They are in pole position to win the Premier League title with a 11-point gap over 2nd-placed Arsenal.

Despite this, Slot may want significant financial backing during the summer transfer window knowing that their competitors are expected to strengthen their respective squads as well.

Caught Offside now claim that Liverpool are expected to step up their pursuit of Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao after receiving glowing scout reports on the Brazilian, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

Good signing

Liverpool fans have received good news over the past 24 hours. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are poised to extend their contracts for another two seasons, as per David Ornstein.

The club still need to bolster the squad further to challenge for trophies. Paixao would be a good signing for the Reds. He has netted 14 goals and registered 17 assists from 41 games for Feyenoord this campaign.

The 24-year-old can play on the left and right wing, but he is clearly comfortable from the left. Liverpool could focus on reinforcing the position as Salah will be an assured starter from the right wing next season.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been inconsistent and one of them could be sold this summer. Paixao would be a good competitor for Cody Gakpo on the left flank and could also provide backup for Salah when needed.

Aside from his goal involvements, Paixao has also excelled with his dribbling and does not shy away from attempting long-range shots. He would be a bargain signing with Feyenoord prepared to sell for £26 million.

Arsenal and Napoli are also keen admirers of the South American star, but Liverpool have a huge advantage with the presence of Slot, who managed the versatile winger for two seasons before parting ways last summer.