Tottenham ‘pushing hard’ to sign Torino star Samuele Ricci

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites have endured a dire campaign this season, sitting 14th in the Premier League with 37 points from 31 games. They have lost 16 games in the league, which is only better than the relegation fighters, the bottom four teams.

Moreover, they were already knocked out of the domestic cup competitions so their only chance of ending the season on a high note is if they win the Europa League.

However, following a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinal at home, they have toughened their chance of reaching the semi-final.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that following a disappointing campaign this term, Tottenham are planning to bolster the squad this summer to turn the situation around next season.

Ricci to Tottenham

They are prioritising hiring a new midfielder and have identified Ricci as a key target on the recommendation of Fabio Paratici. The former Spurs director has been serving a ban having been found guilty of false accounting with Juventus. However, he still helps Tottenham with transfers, especially in the Italian market.

The North London club are ‘pushing hard’ to purchase Ricci, while the player is open to leaving Torino to take the next step in his career. If the Italian side are forced to sell their star man, they would demand around £34m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, Spurs haven’t made a concrete approach to sign him yet and they will face competition from AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli over this deal.

After coming through Empoli’s youth system, the 23-year-old joined Il Torro on a loan deal in January 2022 before signing permanently the following summer.

Now, he has established himself as a key player for Torino and following his recent eye-catching displays in Serie A, he has secured his place in the Italy squad.

Ricci likes to play in the defensive midfield position but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they eventually manage to lure him away from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the upcoming transfer window.