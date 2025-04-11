Arsenal fighting with Tottenham & Liverpool to sign Huijsen

Arsenal are reportedly fighting with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Juventus last summer, the Spain international has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist in 20 starts. He has even kept five clean sheets.

Following his eye-catching displays in the English top flight, he was selected to play for Spain in the March international break and guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Nations League.

Therefore, it appears having been impressed by his performances, several big Premier League clubs have registered their interest in signing him. On The Athletic, Ornstein says that Arsenal want to hire Huijsen and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Apart from the Gunners, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also in this race and have met with the player’s agent. The player has a £50m release clause in his current contract and wants a quick resolution about his future this summer.

Battle

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season but is likely to stay at Anfield by extending his deal. However, considering he will turn 34 this year, the Reds are seemingly planning to sign a long-term replacement for him.

On the other hand, Tottenham have struggled with injury problems this season with most of those at the back. Therefore, perhaps, they want to add depth to this department.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the first-choice centre-back pairing for Arsenal and apart from them, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Riccardo Calafiori can play in this position.

Therefore, the Emirates club are already well-resourced in their centre-back position. However, Huijsen is a generational talent and considering he is set to become available this summer, Arsenal don’t want to pass on an opportunity like this to sign him.

It will be interesting to see who eventually manage to secure the 19-year-old’s service if he eventually leaves Vitality Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.