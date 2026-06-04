Liverpool open talks to sign PSG star Ilya Zabarnyi

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Ilya Zabarnyi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining AFC Bournemouth from Dynamo Kyiv, the 23-year-old flourished in his career under Andoni Iraola’s guidance. Having been impressed by his performances, Les Parisiens decided to secure his service last summer.

The Ukrainian enjoyed great success at Parc des Princes this season, winning a Ligue 1 title, a Champions League trophy, and a couple of other major cup competitions.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, he scored a solitary goal and kept 15 clean sheets. However, he mainly featured as a rotational option under Luis Enrique.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are set to appoint Iraola as the new manager, and the Spanish boss is keen on reuniting with Zabarnyi at Anfield.

The Merseyside club are ready to grant their new manager’s wish and have already begun preliminary contacts with the French giants to seal the deal.

Although Enrique’s side purchased him last year and he still has a contract until 2030, they are prepared to cash-in on him this summer if they receive a lucrative proposal.

Zabarnyi to Liverpool

Zabarnyi, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a technically gifted right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Following Ibrahima Konate’s departure, Liverpool currently have Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, and Giovanni Leoni as options to deploy in the centre-back position. Moreover, Jeremy Jacquet is set to join from Stade Rennais this summer.

However, Van Dijk has reached the twilight of his career and has shown signs of decline this season. On the other hand, Leoni struggled with fitness problems throughout the term.

Furthermore, Gomes has also had injury problems in recent years. So, Liverpool could do with purchasing a new centre-back in this transfer window.

Zabarnyi, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.