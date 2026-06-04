Tottenham preparing offer to sign Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Before earning a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, the 20-year-old developed through Angers SCO’s academy and made 32 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit. Although his scoring record was not particularly eye-catching, Frankfurt once again relied on its renowned recruitment model and secured his signature in January 2024.

The forward has already improved upon the numbers from his debut season, registering eight goal involvements across all competitions despite spending much of the previous campaign outside the guaranteed starting XI.

While his end product may not yet rank among the most prolific, he consistently poses problems for opposition defences whenever given an opportunity, and the extent of his potential remains evident with each appearance.

With transfer activities underway, several clubs, including Tottenham, are closely monitoring his situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

This is according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the club have set their sights on Bahoya ahead of a possible move this summer.

Spurs are looking to bolster their attack and have earmarked the exciting winger among the ‘top targets’ for next season, according to the report.

The report adds that, despite his lack of top-flight experience, the North London club believes he could develop into an important player, citing his dynamism and pace as a good fit for the team.

Exciting forward

Tottenham are now looking to accelerate efforts to seal the deal, as Fussballdaten adds that Roberto de Zerbi’s side are preparing to submit a £30m formal offer for the France U21 star’s possible transfer to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bahoya has built a reputation for his blistering pace, which has proved effective in transitions and counterattacks.

During Frankfurt’s matchday-26 encounter with Bochum in the 2024-25 season, Bahoya etched his name into the record books as the fastest player to make a Bundesliga appearance since at least the 2011–12 campaign.

During that fixture, he reached an astonishing top speed of 23.09 mph (37.16 km/h), becoming the first player in the league’s tracking-data era to surpass both the 23-mph and 37-km/h marks.

To put that figure into perspective, Bahoya’s maximum speed was only marginally below the average pace of Usain Bolt, who averaged 23.35 mph (37.58 km/h) while setting the 100-metre world record at the 2009 World Championships in Athletics.

De Zerbi’s side are known for creating many transition situations in games, and Bahoya would be a good fit for the Italian manager should Frankfurt accept Tottenham’s formal £30m offer.