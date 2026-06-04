Everton ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Everton are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, as per Football Insider.

The Toffees decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer. However, he displayed below-average performances in his debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring only eight goals.

Apart from the 23-year-old, David Moyes has Beto as an option to deploy in the No.9 position. However, he has been struggling to showcase consistency since joining from Udinese.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the 28-year-old scored 10 goals and registered a solitary assist this season. He is set to enter the final year of his current contract, so Everton might be open to cashing in on him this summer.

Now, Football Insider state that the Merseyside club are prioritising signing a new striker and want a Premier League-proven player. They are ‘keen’ on buying Jesus but don’t want to match Arsenal’s £20m asking price due to his recent fitness problems.

The Brazilian even earns a big salary at the Emirates Stadium. So, he would have to take a pay cut to facilitate a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The report state that Juventus, AC Milan, and Palmeiras are also interested in him. So, Everton will have to overcome several obstacles to finalise the operation.

Jesus to Everton

Apart from the Arsenal star, Everton have also identified Taty Castellanos as an option to strengthen the attacking department. He is prepared to leave West Ham United following their relegation.

Jesus is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable providing cover on the flanks. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The South American was considered one of the best young forwards in the world during his time at Palmeiras. However, he struggled to flourish in his career at Manchester City.

Since joining Arsenal, he has had several fitness problems, which have prevented him from reaching his full potential. However, if he can stay fit, he is still a very talented player.

So, Jesus might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually opt to secure his service.