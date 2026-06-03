Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United keen on signing Juventus centre back Pierre Kalulu in the summer
Manchester United had a fair share of problems at the back last season as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt were both out with long-term injuries, while Leny Yoro is also prone to fitness problems.
Ayden Heaven’s emergence proved handy and Harry Maguire did particularly well, especially since the turn of the calendar. However, a signing or two to bolster the depth in defence might be on the agenda for the Red Devils.
Corriere dello Sport has reported that Man United are pondering over a swoop for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, who could leave the Bianconeri in the summer transfer window after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Naturally a central defender, the Frenchman is able to play as a right back too and has occasionally been employed in central midfield too. With a valuation of only £27 million, the 25-year-old promises to be a very frugal signing for United.
Kalulu a good addition to the squad
Pierre Kalulu would be a solid signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window and his versatility will be particularly important given that several players have had fitness worries in the club’s defensive department in the recent past.
His exceptional tackling, pace and aerial prowess, coupled with composure on the ball make Kalulu an all-round option, who can occasionally chip in with shifts in midfield, a position where United are also struggling for depth, too.
It will be interesting to see what kind of a role the Red Devils discuss with him as that could be a major driving force in the player’s decision-making on whether he wishes to join them or wants to consider his alternatives.
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