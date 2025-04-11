Liverpool ‘confident’ about beating Arsenal to Alexander Isak’s signing this summer

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Fulham at the Craven Cottage in last weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures and while they remain on track to secure the title nevertheless, a familiar concern arose for them. There was a visible struggle for goals, especially from the frontmen, and the board will be out to overcome the team’s shortcomings in the summer.

A striker’s purchase is expected to be one of their key priorities, especially with all of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz having been linked with departing Merseyside. That said, Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak has been on Liverpool’s radar in recent times and as per Graeme Bailey (h/t Rousing the Kop), the Reds are growing ‘confident’ that they can sign him.

Besides the Premier League leaders, Arsenal have also been thought to be Isak’s admirers and with Mikel Arteta also intent on landing a striker, an exciting battle for the Swedish international’s transfer could ensue. Newcastle have slapped him with a £150 million price tag, though if the player wishes to leave, they might lower their demands.

Isak would be a dream signing for Liverpool

Over recent days, Liverpool seem to have made good progress in the direction of retaining Mohamed Salah’s services and if the Egyptian international ends up staying, Alexander Isak’s capture would be a significant upgrade for the club. The former Real Sociedad ace is exactly the kind of player who would thrive alongside the Reds’ talisman.

Isak has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season. Apart from being an excellent presence in the box, he is also a good creator of chances from slightly deeper-lying positions, thanks to his hold-up play, so not only Salah, but even Cody Gakpo might end up thriving alongside the 25-year-old.

Newcastle might pause any negotiations for Isak until the summer as they will look to finish the season without any distractions but once the transfer window officially gets underway, it will be interesting to see how serious of an effort Liverpool make into acquiring the striker and how much the Magpies are willing to realistically accept for their chief marksman.