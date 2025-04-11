Arsenal prepared to battle Liverpool for the purchase of Milos Kerkez

Arsenal have one foot in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of a 3-0 win over defending champions Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday. While the Gunners are closing in on second place in the Premier League, progression in Europe is vital not just from a sporting perspective but a financial viewpoint as well heading into the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to have a busy transfer window and having already been linked with a number of forwards, they are now pondering over a left back’s signing as well. According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are prepared to rival Liverpool for the transfer of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, who is expected to depart the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Bournemouth seem to be resigned to losing the Hungarian and have reportedly slapped him with a £40 million price tag, making the quality defender a very affordable signing for most interested parties. With Oleksandr Zinchenko expected to leave the club this summer, it comes as no surprise that the Londoners have identified the Cherries’ star man as a potential replacement.

Liverpool set to have the upper hand

Though Arsenal have emerged as an incredibly attractive destination for players in recent years, Liverpool might have the upper hand in Milos Kerkez’s pursuit over their Premier League rivals. Arne Slot’s employers have long kept an eye on the Bournemouth full back and will be able to offer him regular minutes, something which the Gunners cannot assure.

Liverpool’s primary left back Andy Robertson is catching up with age and has struggled with form and fitness every now and then, while understudy Kostas Tsimikas has not proven himself on a consistent basis. Therefore, if a long-term replacement for the Scotsman was to be signed in the summer, then Slot might start utilising him right from the word go.

On the other hand, Arsenal are only looking to add to their depth as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori have been great, reliable options in the position already for Arteta. So while Kerkez would be a fabulous signing for them, like for most other clubs, there is no reason for him to choose the Londoners over the Reds unless they can give him guarantees over game time.