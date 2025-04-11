Man Utd to launch a formal bid to sign Desire Doue

Manchester United are reportedly planning to launch a formal proposal to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Parc des Princes Stadium from Stade Rennais last summer, the 19-year-old played as a rotational option under Luis Enrique earlier this season.

However, he has now established himself as a key player in Les Parisiens’ starting eleven in recent times with his impressive performances. In 26 starts in all competitions, the youngster has scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists.

He scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Liverpool in the Champions League last-16. In midweek, Doue scored an outstanding goal against Aston Villa in the quarter-final first leg.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd want to upgrade their attacking department and have expressed their interest in Doue having been impressed by his development this season.

The Red Devils are even preparing to launch a formal proposal to secure his service but PSG won’t allow him to leave easily as he still has four years left in his current contract.

Doue to Man Utd

The youngster is a versatile player as he can play on either flank and in the attacking midfield position. So, he would be an ideal option to play in one of the No.10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been sent out on loan and are likely to be sold at the end of this season. Therefore, Man Utd need new attackers to replace them.

Doue, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, is a promising player and possesses the potential to become a top-class attacker in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to lure him away from Parc des Princes Stadium ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League quarter-final first leg, Amorim’s side will face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend before taking on Les Gones in the second leg of Europe’s second-tier competition at Old Trafford next week.