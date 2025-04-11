West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen ‘open’ to joining Liverpool this summer

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has been the leading performer for his team this season with nine goals and seven assists in all competitions this season. The 28-year-old has been a notch above the rest of his teammates and has been the first name on the team sheet under Julen Lopetegui and more recently with Graham Potter at the helm.

However, there is speculation that he might be pondering over his future at the London Stadium as Football Insider has reported that he is ‘open’ to joining Liverpool. The Reds have been long-time admirers of the Englishman and this summer, there may be a fair chance for them to acquire him in what would be a fantastic coup for the would-be champions.

Bowen promises to be an exciting signing

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the Premier League’s most underrated players and with West Ham failing to help him take his game to the next level, it is no surprise why he would want to join Liverpool this summer. His versatile profile would be a huge asset for Arne Slot, especially given that the player has been successful in an attacking midfield role as well.

With Mohamed Salah committing his future having signed a new deal, Bowen might not have too many minutes in his primary position, the right wing, at Anfield, but he would be able to provide stiff competition to Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been an inconsistent performer for the team this season and has been erratic with his contributions in the final third.

He is also able to play as a centre forward and in a slightly deeper lying position on the right side of midfield, therefore ensuring that regular game time is unlikely to be much of a problem in spite of Liverpool’s quality. That said, while Liverpool may be open to signing him, it will be interesting to see what West Ham have to say regarding their captain’s wishes.

Bowen has a contract in London until June 2030, so not only will the Hammers have enough bargaining power in negotiations over his transfer but they will also look to price the Reds out by slapping him with an unreasonably high price tag, like the £100 million they were looking to part with him last summer.