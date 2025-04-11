Manchester United hold talks over possible summer transfer for Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are set for a summer transfer window of massive transformation as Ruben Amorim looks to stamp his authority after an underwhelming few months with many of Erik ten Hag’s recruits at his disposal. With a few sales, the club is expected to have enough of a financial backbone to support the Portuguese’s ambitions ahead of next season.

Given Joshua Zirkzee’s and Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles in the final third this season, the Red Devils are seemingly prioritising the capture of a new number nine. According to GiveMeSport, they have already held talks with one of their many targets’ agents having met with the representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

Cunha has opened the door to leaving the Molineux in the summer in spite of committing to a new contract in February this year. He has a release clause of £62.5 million which Wolves will ask to be paid in case Man United wish to materialise their interest in him off the back of a productive Premier League campaign in which he has 13 goals and four assists.

Man United might secure a transfer for Cunha

For much of January, it was thought that Matheus Cunha could have a new club for the second half of the campaign but against expectations, he decided to prolong his stay with Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, as he looks to move to make progress in his career in the summer, it remains to be seen whether there is as much interest in his transfer from elsewhere.

Arsenal and Chelsea, who had been mentioned as potential destinations for the 25-year-old seem to have turned their attentions towards signing different players, whereas Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were never really in the equation for the Brazilian international, thus implying that his only chance at joining a top six club could be to head to Manchester United.

Regardless of whether or not they qualify for the Champions League, Cunha might be wooed into joining the Red Devils in the summer, who will be significantly bolstered by his experience and track record in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see, however, if United can afford to pay his release clause in full or have to negotiate a better deal and payment terms with Wolves.