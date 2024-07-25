Riccardo Calafiori heading to London to undergo medical with Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been patiently waiting to secure his first major signing of the summer but it looks as though he’s about to get his man.

Following weeks of negotiations, Arsenal finally struck an agreement with Bologna to sign highly-rated defender Riccardo Calafiori on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper says the deal is worth £42m and Calafiori is now set to be the first addition to Arteta’s squad after David Raya made his loan move from Brentford permanent earlier this month.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that Calafiori is heading to London to undergo the first part of his medical. The 22-year-old will then fly out to the US where he’ll undergo the second part of his medical.

Assuming all goes to plan, Calafiori will sign a five-year deal with Arsenal and link-up with his new team mates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Romano tweeted:

Arsenal have just scheduled new plan for Riccardo Calafiori. Understand first part of medical will take place in London with player due to travel soon. Final check in the US and then Calafiori will sign five year deal as new #AFC player. Here we go, confirmed.

The Gunners drew with Bournemouth in their first game during the early hours of Wednesday night. They then face Man Utd in Los Angeles before flying to Philadelphia to play Liverpool.

Top signing

Calafiori promising to be an exciting addition to Arteta’s squad after emerging as one of the best young defenders in Italian football during his time with Bologna.

He was a key player last season as he helped Bologna secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 60 years. The youngster then starred for Italy at the Euro’s this summer.

Calafiori is left footed and has predominantly played at centre-back for club and country, but he’s also capable of playing at left-back. With Gabriel and William Saliba forming a rock solid partnership at the back for Arsenal, it seems likely that Arteta will deploy Calafiori at left-back given that’s been a troublesome position for them.

Oleksandr Zinchenko lost his place last season with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jacub Kiwior filling in during the second half of the season. Tomiyasu has been troubled by injury issues while Kiwior is expected to leave once Calafiori’s arrival is secured.