[Teams] Tottenham vs Marseille: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham kick off their Champions League group stage campaign as they entertain Marseille in north London tonight.

Antonio Conte has made just one change from the side that beat Fulham at the weekend so Hugo Lloris starts between the sticks once again. Cristian Romero also starts in the back three with Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet making up the Tottenham defence. Davinson Sanchez and Jophey Tanganga are on the bench.

The one change sees Ivan Perisic recalled to start on the left flank so Ryan Sessegnon drops out. Emerson Royal keeps his place in the right wing-back role so Djed Spence and Matt Doherty have to settle for places on the bench once again.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts in midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur so summer signing Yves Bissouma has to make do with a place on the bench along with Oliver Skipp.

Hueng-min Son will be looking to hit some form after a disappointing start to the new season as he once again supports Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack. Richarlison also starts so Dejan Kulusevski has to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Marseille, former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi starts as does on-loan Nuno Tavares. Eric Bailly lines-up in defence following his move from Manchester United.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Son, Richarlison, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Spence, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Sessegnon, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Bryan, Kulusevski

Marseille

Lopez, Mbemba, Bailly, Gigot, Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares, Guendouzi, Luis Suarez, Gerson

Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Blanco, Balerdi, Kabore, Kolasinac, Gueye, Harit, Payet, Under