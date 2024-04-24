Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Conor Gallagher this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher this summer, as per Football Insider.

Spurs enjoyed a stellar start under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this season and were even thought to be title contenders at one stage. However, they have struggled to continue performing at their best so they have fallen to fifth-place in the league.

The Lilywhites’ current objective is to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season. But, that seems difficult as Aston Villa are currently well-placed to clinch the fourth spot with Spurs having a tough run of fixtures over the coming weeks.

So, it seems although the season hasn’t finished yet, Tottenham have already started planning the summer business to continue the rebuild under Postecoglou’s guidance.

According to the report by Football Insider, the North London club are willing to reinforce their engine room this summer and are ‘keen’ on signing Gallagher from Chelsea.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs are ready to step up their efforts to sign the midfielder and are set to table a formal offer worth around £40m. So, it seems Postecoglou’s side are looking to get this deal done early this summer.

Football Insider also states that Chelsea could be open to cashing-in on the Englishman as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract and his departure will be a pure profit for the club as he is a homegrown talent.

However, the report says that Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for Gallagher so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

Gallagher is a dynamic midfielder and can play in the number ten position as well as in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Chelsea star possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure Gallagher’s signature in the upcoming window by defeating Newcastle in this race.