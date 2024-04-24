Man Utd urged to sign Crystal Palace duo Olise &; Eze

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has urged the Red Devils to sign Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, Eze has established himself as a key player for the Eagles over the last few years. On the other hand, Olise has also been displaying promising performances for the South London club after joining them from Reading back in 2021.

The importance of the duo’s presence in Crystal Palace’s starting eleven is evident as without them they were struggling to showcase their best over the last few weeks. Olise and Eze were sidelined for a large part of this season due to their respective injury problems.

However, following the duo’s return, Palace managed to come away victorious in their last two league games, defeating Liverpool and West Ham United.

Now, during an interview( via the Express), Yorke has said that Man Utd should sign Olise and Eze immediately as they are great young talents and would improve the Red Devils squad massively.

Man Utd told to sign Olise & Eze

The former striker further claims that Olise and Eze are ‘proper players’ and they possess extremely high potential. So, the record Premier League champions should sign them by spending a fee of around £80m.

Yorke said:

“Man United should go buy two Crystal Palace players right now, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, without a doubt. Those two young boys are the players Man United need at the club right now. They’re young, great talents and would improve the club. “In two or three years time, they would be coming into the best part of their careers, and they’d be integrated into the Man United side by then. Olise and Eze are proper players. They have some of the best potential I’ve ever seen. These two kids improve Man United’s attack, without a shadow of a doubt. The deals should be done already. Try chucking £80million or something like that for both of them.”

Olise and Eze are extremely talented players and would be great signings for Man Utd if they purchase them with Erik ten Hag’s side already linked with the former.

However, Man Utd desperately need to revamp their backline and then strengthen their midfield position. In addition, they should also look to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund. So, Man Utd should reinforce these three areas before signing new wingers.

So, the record Premier League champions would be better off saving the £80m fee to strengthen other areas of the squad rather than splashing it to sign Eze and Olise this summer.