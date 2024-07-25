Man Utd plot swoop to sign David Hancko this summer

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating signing Feyenoord star David Hancko this summer, as per the Mirror.

After struggling with their left-back issues last term, the Red Devils are reportedly considering purchasing a new defender to bolster this position before the start of the next season.

Tyrell Malacia was out injured throughout the last season and although he has started training on the grass, he isn’t likely to return to full fitness anytime soon. Additionally, Luke Shaw also struggled with injury problems last term and he has found it difficult to remain fit for a whole campaign in recent years.

Therefore, according to the report by the Mirror, Man Utd have created a shortlist of defenders to address the left-back issue and have identified Hancko as a serious option.

The report further claims that the Feyenoord star isn’t the only option on Ten Hag’s wish-list as Marcus Alonso and Tyrick Mitchell are also on it. The former Chelsea star is currently a free agent after leaving Barcelona, while the Englishman has entered the final year of his current contract so he could also be a feasible option for United.

Hancko to Man Utd

Feyenoord reportedly want a fee of around £30m to sell Hancko and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils eventually opt to secure his signature by splashing the reported fee.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back but is also comfortable playing in the left-back position. He can play out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and is also good in the air.

United are seemingly willing to sign a new left-footed defender to support Lisandro Martínez next season as they initially tried to purchase Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

So, after failing to sign the Everton star, Man Utd may now look to sign Hancko as he would be able to provide cover in two of the positions that they are looking to reinforce.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure Hancko’s signature in this transfer window to reinforce the defensive department.