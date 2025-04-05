Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Hincapié

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapié, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

After moving to BayArena from Argentinian side Talleres back in 2021, the Ecuadorian has established himself as a key player in Xabi Alonso’s starting eleven.

He guided his side to win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season, moreover, he helped them lift the Super Cup trophy ahead of this term. This campaign, the South American has scored three goals and registered two assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, moreover, he has kept 10 clean sheets.

Now, Sport state that Liverpool are planning to hire a new centre-back this summer and have registered their interest in the Leverkusen youngster.

The Reds need a new centre-back as a potential replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who will turn 34 this year and could leave for free this summer.

The Ecuadorian international has a contract until 2029 with Xabi Alonso’s side and has a £50m release clause.

Battle

However, purchasing him won’t be easy for Arne Slot’s side as Tottenham and Man Utd are also interested in him. Moreover, Real Madrid are considering making a move for him to bolster their backline.

Micky Van de Ven have struggled with injury problems this season so, perhaps, Spurs are planning to sign a new left-sided defender to support the Dutchman.

On the other hand, following Lisandro Martínez’s serious knee issue, Ruben Amorim is seemingly willing to hire a new centre-back for Man Utd.

Hincapié is a left-footed versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool are said to be willing to purchase a new left-back following Andy Robertson’s inconsistent displays this season and Hincapié would be an option for that role if they hire him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Merseyside club or the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to lure Hincapié away from BayArena in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.