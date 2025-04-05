Arsenal leading Chelsea and Manchester United in race to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal’s search of a striker is gathering speed. In an ideal scenario, Mikel Arteta might like making a very crucial addition to his squad in the early days of the summer so his new recruit can be available for pre-season. A number of players have already been linked with a switch to London though it looks like the club’s interest in one target could be more advanced than in others.

El Nacional (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are leading Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres. After 43 goals goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, the 26-year-old has no shortage of suitors but is increasingly likely to secure a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Sporting are already resigned to losing their master marksman this summer and have also slashed his asking price this summer. Though Gyokeres has a release clause amounting to roughly £83 million, he could be available for only £63 million. The amount is likely to be well within Arsenal’s budget, who have reportedly stolen a march over two other very serious admirers.

Gyokeres promises to be a great signing

Viktor Gyokeres has produced fantastic numbers in a very competitive league while also notching six goals in the Champions League this season. The Swedish international is very strong technically and has a sharp reading of the game, and much like Erling Haaland, it is his positioning that makes him the danger man close to goal.

He promises to be a fantastic signing for Arsenal even though many would understandably have apprehensions about him not coming in from one of the top five European leagues. It is also crucial to note that Gyokeres has played for Coventry City and Swansea City in the past, and therefore, he is familiar to English football.

Benjamin Sesko is also a player heavily linked with Arsenal but with Gyokeres’ phenomenal numbers and relatively greater experience, it would not come as a surprise if the Gunners close in on him ahead of the RB Leipzig frontman.