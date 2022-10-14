Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Josko Gvardiol

Football Insider has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol and could target a move for the RB Leipzig star.

Scouts from the North London club watched Gvardiol play earlier this week against Celtic, confirming that they are stepping up their interest in signing him.

Gvardiol has been the subject of transfer speculation lately with Chelsea believed to have made a late attempt to sign him this past summer. Leipzig were reluctant to part ways with the talented defender and therefore, the transfer speculation has carried on beyond the end of summer window.

Chelsea submitted a proposal to Leipzig and the idea was to loan out the Croatian to the Bundesliga outfit for the rest of the ongoing campaign. Their bid, however, was shot down.

Gvardiol’s current contract with the Bundesliga side runs until the summer of 2027 but Football Insider claims it contains a £44 million release clause. Considering the impact that he has had at the Red Bull Stadium, the exit clause is considered to be a relative bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

The source has mentioned that Leeds United are also among the teams interested in signing Gvardiol but the expectation is that the Croatian will join an elite club that competes in the UEFA Champions League, with Tottenham and Chelsea set to battle it out.

Our View

Gvardiol can play anywhere in a back three system and therefore it is no surprise why the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in signing him. Moreover, for a player of his quality, £44 million appears to be a very reasonable fee in today’s market.

He is a ball-playing defender who can progress with the football. Throughout his tenure with Leipzig, Gvardiol has proved to be someone who carries a cool head between his shoulders. Coming to the technical aspect of his game, he mainly functions by cutting off passing lanes and committing those odd tactical fouls.

He has a bright future ahead of him and if he manages to stay fit for the majority of his career, any team that he joins will have acquired a world-class ball-playing central defender. It also goes without saying that he can develop into one of the best central defenders in Europe if he were to join a club like Tottenham or Chelsea.