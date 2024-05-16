Tottenham in battle with Chelsea to sign Buongiorno

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno this summer, as per the Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Following a disappointing defeat against Manchester City in midweek, the Lilywhites’ chance of finishing in the top-four has been demolished. So, they are set to miss out on playing in the Champions League next season and will have to settle with the Europa League qualification.

Aston Villa have secured their place in the top-four and they will be playing in Europe’s elite club competition next season. Now, Spurs’ only motivation is to secure the fifth spot by defeating Sheffield United away from home in the final game of this season on Sunday.

Amid this situation, the North London club have seemingly started exploring the market to sign some new faces to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The Australian boss has already hinted that he wants to overhaul the squad this summer and several of the current players are set to leave the club at the end of this season.

Defence is an area that Postecoglou is reportedly willing to reinforce and numerous names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Buongiorno being among them.

Battle

According to the report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, Spurs are interested in signing the 24-year-old and they have been monitoring his development throughout this season before making a potential swoop this summer.

The report further claims that Torino could be open to cashing-in on Buongiorno if they receive an offer of around £34m. So, Tottenham could manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, TUTTOmercatoWEB states that Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him and they have also watched the defender’s performances closely this season ahead of a potential summer swoop.

But, the Italian outlet says that purchasing Buongiorno won’t be easy for Tottenham or Chelsea as AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus are also keen on signing him.

With Thiago Silva set to leave Chelsea this summer, the Blues are seemingly looking to sign a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Buongiorno, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player and has showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight for Torino in recent times. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club eventually manage to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.