Man Utd knocking on door for Chelsea defensive duo



According to journalist Simon Phillips, Manchester United are interested in signing either Marc Cucurella or Ben Chilwell from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Man United came close to signing Cucurella on loan last summer, but a deal did not materialise in the end. United eventually opted for Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur instead. They triggered a break clause in January.

Phillips now reports that United are knocking on the door of Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali in their hunt for a new left-back. They have revived their interest in Cucurella while Chilwell is also on their radar.

Phillips said: “Manchester United are knocking on the office door of Behdad Eghbali once again as they look to improve their squad and make a number of new signings this summer. Last summer we saw the almost completed loan move of Marc Cucurella to United. This deal collapsed due to Mauricio Pochettino playing him in the cup against Wimbledon.”

“Anyway, I’m hearing that United have reignited that interest in the Spanish left back ahead of a potential move this summer. They like Cucurella, who has interest from other clubs now coming in as well. United are looking for a new left back, and they are also interested in Ben Chilwell. However, that interest for now is a little more tentative due to Chilwell’s injury issues.”

Possible transfer

United signed Mason Mount in a big-money transfer from Chelsea last summer. Cucurella could have also arrived at Old Trafford on loan, but a deal broke down after the Spaniard’s appearance in the Carabao Cup against Wimbledon. He would have been Cup-tied for the rest of the competition with the Red Devils, had he joined them.

It won’t come as a surprise if United return for the former Brighton man. The club have lacked a specialist left-back for most of the season with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined. Malacia has not played a single game due to a serious knee concern while Shaw has failed to overcome his knack for picking up muscular injuries.

The Red Devils need a more reliable presence from left-back. Cucurella could be the answer as his attacking playing style would suit manager Erik ten Hag. The Blues signed Cucurella from the Seagulls for £56 million and they may want to recoup most of the fee. United will be hoping to negotiate a lower sum up front for him. The club have also been linked with Chilwell, but they are unlikely to make an approach, considering his persistent injury problems at Chelsea.