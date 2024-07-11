Chelsea ‘open talks’ to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have endured a busy time so far in the summer transfer window having already made four new signings. The Blues have added Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu in recent weeks, and are set to continue their relentless pursuit of talent in the market.

According to Metro (citing German outlet Bild), Chelsea have begun negotiations to bring in Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund. The winger was one of BVB’s most outstanding players last season and after a memorable Champions League campaign, he could be on the move this summer.

Dortmund are said to be ‘demanding’ £25.3 million for Adeyemi, the report adds, with Chelsea ‘planning to hold direct talks’ – although there will be competition from Juventus. The west Londoners will not be deterred by the 22-year-old’s transfer fee and will hope to beat Juve to get a deal across the line.

Adeyemi scored five goals and provided two assists in all competitions last season, in which he endured a fair share of injury problems. Nonetheless, his stock has been on the rise for a number of months and the German promises to be an incredible signing for Chelsea for a very nominal price.

A possible answer to Chelsea’s problems

Adeyemi’s biggest asset is his ability to play on either flank, as well as closer to goal in the central areas. By bringing him in, Chelsea would be able to make the most of his versatility to answer a number of their offensive frailties which were clearly visible for much of last season.

Mainly, Raheem Sterling has not delivered as expected since his move from Manchester City and hence, Adeyemi could be a direct replacement for the ex-Liverpool forward in the attacking third. He would also be a considerable upgrade over Noni Madueke on the right wing.

A move for Adeyemi could also help Chelsea in pacifying their need to sign a striker as the Dortmund forward’s involvement in the starting eleven will help the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and if fit, Christopher Nkunku, to focus on scoring goals rather than being involved in the build-up play.

It remains to be seen whether Adeyemi prefers a move to Juventus as they have already secured a Champions League berth for next season or if he relishes the challenge to restore Chelsea’s glory alongside a set of young and very talented players.