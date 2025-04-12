Caicedo and Fernandez return as Maresca makes 7 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Ipswich Town

Chelsea continue their hunt for a Champions League berth on Sunday as they host Ipswich Town at Stamford Bridge on matchday 32 of the Premier League at 14:00 local time. It is a must-win game for the Blues after Aston Villa and Manchester City picked up all three points in Saturday’s set of fixtures, so Enzo Maresca is likely to deploy his best starting eleven.

The team comes into the Ipswich clash off the back of only one win in its last three league outings although Chelsea will be expected to comfortably trump their opponents, who are expected to be relegated. That said, here is a look at their potential line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez could come back in between the sticks after Filip Jorgensen played in the UEFA Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

Defenders – Reece James might return to playing right back after featuring in midfield in the win over Legia Warsaw with Marc Cucurella also expected to come into the team four ahead of Malo Gusto at left back. Tosin Adarabioyo could keep his place in the starting eleven and partner with Levi Colwill, who might replace Benoit Badiashile in the process.

Changes higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo rested from the midweek fixture as they did not even enter the fore off the bench but the South Americans could re-enter the line-up in the double pivot. Cole Palmer might keep his place as the team’s number 10 as he looks to break a 13-game run without a goal.

Noni Madueke scored a brace against Legia Warsaw and might be handed a start consequent to that on the right wing, whereas Pedro Neto might be reintroduced to the line-up on the left flank.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson is expected to start after being called the ‘perfect number nine’ by Enzo Maresca, thus coming into the team ahead of Christopher Nkunku.

Here is how the Blues could look on paper.