Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Esposito

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago.

On the other hand, Sesko moved to Old Trafford last summer and took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality. As a result, he featured as a rotational option.

Therefore, Michael Carrick used Bryan Mbeumo as a striker in several matches last term, even though the Cameroonian is a right-winger by trait.

With Zirkzee linked with a move away, it appears the 20-time English champions are considering signing a new striker as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Esposito after being impressed by his performances this season, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists across all competitions.

Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, the 20-year-old has secured his place in the Italian national team. United sent scouts to watch him in action for Italy against Luxembourg and Greece earlier this month. He started both games and scored in each of them as well.

Battle

However, purchasing the Inter star won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are in this race as well. They have monitored his development closely over the last 12 months.

The report state that Inter are interested in signing Zirkzee and Man Utd might look to offer a part-exchange deal to sign Esposito. But, with the youngster’s existing deal set to run until 2029, the Nerazzurri have no intention of parting ways with him. They consider him a key player for the long-term future.

Tottenham currently have Richarlison and Dominic Solanke as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Randal Kolo Muani can also provide cover in the CF role, but is likely to return to PSG at the end of his loan spell.

Solanke struggled with fitness problems last term, while Richarlison is set to enter the final year of his current contract. So, Spurs are seemingly planning to sign a new striker.

On the other hand, with Gabriel Jesus linked with a move away, it appears Arsenal are considering purchasing a No.9 to replace the former Manchester City star.

Esposito is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Arsenal, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.