Chelsea agree £8.5m deal to sign Atlanta United star Caleb Wiley

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea have agreed a fee of £8.5 million ($10.9 million) with Atlanta United for teenager Caleb Wiley.

The deal is set to be finalised in the coming days, with the American signing a seven-year contract in West London after agreeing personal terms.

However, do not expect to see him at Stamford Bridge any time soon, as he will spend next season on loan at Strasbourg, the Ligue 1 club Todd Boehly’s company BlueCo took control of last year, where Patrick Vieira is manager.

Who is Caleb Wiley?

Caleb Wiley is a 19 year old left-back who has spent his entire career, to date at least, with Atlanta United, his home town club, joining their youth set-up ahead of the Five Stripes’ inaugural Major League Soccer campaign in 2017.

After making 33 appearances for Atlanta United 2 in MLS Next Pro, the equivalent of the reserve, youth-league, Wiley was quickly promoted to the first-team, making his senior debut off the bench on the opening weekend of the 2022 campaign, marking the occasion by lashing home a thunderbolt in the 89th minute that rubber stamped a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In total, he’s now made 84 appearances for Atlanta, scoring six goals and providing seven assists, predominantly deployed at left-back, but occasional utilised as a winger, given his tendency to get forward.

At international level, Wiley has earned two senior caps for the United States, although both have come in out-of-window friendlies, debuting with a one minute cameo against Mexico in Arizona last year, before seeing 13 minutes of action in San Antonio against Slovenia back in January.

However, he is a more-important figure for the U.S. Olympic team, named in Marko Mitrović’s 18-man squad for this summer’s games, facing competition from John Tolkin for the starting spot, with the Stars and Stripes set to take on hosts France, New Zealand and Guinea in Group A later this month.

The US’ likely starting goalkeeper at the Olympics, Gaga Słonina, is also on Chelsea’s books, arriving from Chicago Fire for £11 million two summers ago, spending last season on loan at Jupiler Pro League side Eupen.

With pre-tournament friendlies against Paraguay and Spain to come on 13 and 18 July, Wiley’s move to Chelsea could be delayed somewhat, but the expirence he’ll gain from competing at the Olympics could prove invaluable for such a young player.

Chelsea continuing their strategy of signing less-known youngsters

Since Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano have taken over Chelsea, they’ve been, by some significant distance, the biggest spenders in the global transfer market, a trend that’s set to continue this summer.

Already in this window, the Blues have bought Omari Kellyman (18 years old), for £19 million, Marc Guiu (18 years old) for £6 million and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25 years old) for £30 million, with Tosin Adarabioyo arriving on a Bosman.

On top of this, 17 year old Kendry Páez will come in next summer for £17 million, with reports suggesting that deals to bring in 20 year old Renato Veiga (£12 million) and 19 year old Aaron Anselmino (£14 million) are imminent.

Chelsea continue to stockpile young footballers as if supply is about to run out, with Wiley the latest to join the conveyor belt.