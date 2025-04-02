Chelsea
Palmer returns as Maresca makes one change | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea return to action after the international break as they host Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 30 of the Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge. With the business end of the season very much underway, it is vital Enzo Maresca’s men pick up maximum points to finish in the top four and their immediate objective will be to secure a second straight league double over Spurs.
With Manchester City seeing off Leicester City last evening, Chelsea need to pick up all three points to return to the top four and here is the possible eleven their manager could field to secure victory.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez seems to have won the goalkeeping battle with Filip Jorgensen and is likely to keep his place in goal.
Defenders – Marc Cucurella played at left back in the team’s defeat to Arsenal ahead of the international break. The Spaniard is expected to retain his place, whereas the right full back is likely to be the club’s captain, Reece James.
Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana could be the central defenders with the latter returning to his preferred role having played as a full back in the previous fixture.
Palmer returns to the team
Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been entrusted to control the midfield from deeper lying positions by Enzo Maresca. The two South Americans are likely to play in the double pivot once again versus Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer could return to the team as the number 10 having trained with the team after a minor injury setback.
Christopher Nkunku might start down the left wing, though he may adapt a central position when the team is in possession, while the right flank could belong to Jadon Sancho.
Forward – Though Nicolas Jackson could make the bench, Pedro Neto is likely to be picked ahead of the former Villarreal hitman as the team’s number nine.
Here is how Chelsea may look on paper.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 11 mins ago
Palmer returns as Maresca makes one change | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea return to action after the international break as they host Tottenham Hotspur on...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd interested in signing Rayan Cherki
According to TBR Football, Manchester United are interested in signing one of Lyon’s stand-out...
-
Liverpool/ 2 hours ago
[Teams] Liverpool vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups as Slot as key man misses out
Liverpool will be looking to move 12 points clear at the top of the...
-
Liverpool/ 8 hours ago
Gakpo starts as Slot makes two changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Everton
Liverpool are back in action for the first time since the international break as...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 13 hours ago
Man Utd ‘working on’ a deal to sign Milan star Mike Maignan
Manchester United are reportedly ‘working on’ a deal to sign AC Milan star Mike...