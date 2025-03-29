Liverpool to go ‘all out’ to sign Chelsea target De Jong

Liverpool are reportedly planning to go ‘all out’ to sign Chelsea target and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager ahead of this season, Arne Slot prioritised strengthening the midfield department. Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad was his primary target, and Liverpool even made a formal approach to secure his service.

However, the Spaniard eventually opted to reject a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club. Now, he has been heavily linked with a move away from Reale Arena but Arsenal are reportedly in the driving seat to purchase him.

Fichajes claim that Liverpool are finally looking to bolster the midfield department this summer and are preparing to go ‘all out’ to purchase De Jong. They are even ready to submit a formal £54m proposal to persuade Barcelona to cash-in on him with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

After displaying average performances over the last couple of seasons, the Dutchman has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven this term so the German boss doesn’t want to lose him just yet. Barcelona have even started holding talks with the player’s representatives to extend his contract.

Battle

The report say Chelsea are also keen on bolstering the engine room by signing a player of De Jong’s qualities and are ready to spend big to secure his service. Therefore, Liverpool will have to overcome several obstacles to get the deal done.

De Jong likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker positions. He previously came close to leaving Barcelona when the Catalan giants agreed on a deal in principle with Manchester United to sell him a few years ago.

But, the player rejected a move to Old Trafford to stay at the Blaugrana. Now, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the Blues can manage to persuade him to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Although De Jong has been in fine form at the moment, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. Therefore, Liverpool or Chelsea will have to be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.