Porro and Van de Ven return as Postecoglou makes 5 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou faces a battle to save his job with his team’s performances set to be severely scrutinised over what remains of the season. His next challenge is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight on matchday 30 of the Premier League as his team looks to find some form after just one win in the previous five matches in all competitions.

Neither of Spurs’ last three Premier League matches have ended on a winning note, so there is some serious work to do for them. However, with Manchester United losing to Nottingham Forest, a win could send them to 12th place in the league standings. That said, here is a look at the team that might be deployed to be tasked with picking up a derby win over Chelsea against the odds.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario might keep his place in goal ahead of Antonin Kinsky.

Defenders – Micky van de Ven could return to the centre of the backline and play alongside Cristian Romero, while Pedro Porro could also come back into the line-up, potentially replacing Djed Spence at right back from last time out. Destiny Udogie might keep his place at left back, however.

Maddison, Sarr and Son to start

Midfielders – Ange Postecoglou could make two changes to his midfield. Yves Bissouma might be the only player to retain his place as the defensive midfielder and starts could be in store for James Maddison as well as Pape Mata Sarr as the left and right midfielders, respectively. Though Dejan Kulusevski is nearing full fitness, he is unlikely to be risked against Chelsea.

Forwards – Son Heung-min might replace Mathys Tel at left wing in what is likely to be Tottenham’s only change in the final third. Dominic Solanke could lead the line, while Brennan Johnson might keep his place as the right winger too.

Here is a look at Spurs’ possible starting eleven on paper.