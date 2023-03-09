Chelsea looking at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are looking at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer as they aim to sort their goalscoring problems.

The London giants have had a difficult Premier League season and they have netted only 24 goals from their 25 matches. They are set to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku to bolster the attack but The Guardian claim that manager Graham Potter is eyeing a new striker.

The report adds that Chelsea have looked at Osimhen, who is also on the radar of Manchester United.

Top-class

Osimhen has had a fabulous campaign for Napoli, scoring 21 goals and providing 4 assists from just 26 games. He is currently playing the best football in his career.

The Nigerian star has been pretty vocal about his dream of playing in the Premier League and it could well happen this summer with interest from Chelsea and United.

Chelsea could also have a free run at signing the former Lille man, considering United boss Erik ten Hag prefers to land Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane for his league experience.

Osimhen would be a brilliant purchase for Potter’s side. He has good pace on the counter-attack and has vastly improved with his hold-up and link-up play this season.

He is gifted with superb finishing skills and would be perfectly suited for the Premier League. He also possesses a strong aerial presence in the opposition penalty box.

Chelsea have been spending freely under the ownership of Clearlake Capital Group and they may have to pay a British record fee to convince Napoli to sell Osimhen.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been a tough negotiator over the years and Chelsea will have to cough up around £133 million to land the marksman.

Chelsea previously spent close to £100 million on Romelu Lukaku after his excellent Serie A exploits but the Belgian struggled to make a huge impact for the club.

However, they should be more confident of Osimhen being a success, considering he is just entering the prime of his career and is a more dynamic striker than Lukaku.