Man Utd leading the race to sign Chelsea target Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea target and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer, as per Football Insider.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a new prolific goal-scorer to strengthen United’s attack for next season.

The Red Devils have already been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Harry Kane being mentioned as the priority target. But, it has been suggested that Osimhen is also on Man Utd’s radar.

However, it has previously been reported that Chelsea are looking to reinforce their front line this summer and have identified the Napoli star as their primary target.

It has also been suggested that the Blues are ‘confident’ of luring the Nigeria international away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at the end of this season.

Battle

However, according to the report by Football Insider, having already spent more than £500m over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are currently ‘struggling to keep’ within FFP rules. So, they may find it difficult to match Napoli’s ‘nine-digit’ asking price to purchase Osimhen this summer.

The report further claims that United are now in the ‘pole position’ to acquire the 24-year-old’s services but, they are likely to face a stern challenge from PSG in getting any potential deal done for Osimhen.

However, it has recently been revealed that the forward ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League – which could give Ten Hag’s side an edge over PSG in this race.

The African still has more than two years left in his current contract. Napoli are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell their star man this summer and it has been suggested that the Azzurri could ask for a fee of around £133m if they are forced to cash-in.

Osimhen is blistering quick, strong, brilliant in the air, can finish off his chances and has the efficiency to hold up the play. So, he would certainly be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they manage to get this deal done this summer.

However, it would be impossible for United to broker a deal if their takeover process doesn’t go through before the summer transfer window and a rich owner such as Al Thani doesn’t win the race to buy the club.