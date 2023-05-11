Man Utd could pay £100m for Ramos if Kane pursuit fails

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League on points but ninth for goals scored, so Erik ten Hag has made it a transfer priority to bolster his attack this summer. The Red Devils are coming off the back of consecutive defeats without scoring, netting just once in their last three league outings, so a centre-forward is needed.

United’s top transfer target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, with the 29-year-old having an uncertain future in North London due to his contract expiring in 2024. But James Nursey of the Mirror says a move for Goncalo Ramos is being considered if they miss out on Kane.

Man Utd lacking in attack

Tottenham are likely to miss out on a top-four finish this season, so they won’t have Champions League football to convince their players to stay. United, however, are a point clear of fifth with a game in hand, so they will be an attractive destination for the England international if they can secure a Champions League spot. The Red Devils are desperate for a striker of his calibre too.

Ten Hag signed Wout Weghorst on loan in January to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who had his contract terminated months before, but the 30-year-old has scored only two goals in 27 games while failing to net in his 14 Premier League appearances. Weghorst isn’t likely to join Man United permanently, so there will be a void in attack to fill.

Kane has scored 276 goals in 432 games for Spurs, bagging an impressive 28 goals from 46 this campaign, so it’s easy to see why United are keen. But if they can’t land his signature, Ramos would be the alternative. The 21-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Benfica’s first-team in 2020 and has gone on to make 103 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals with 15 assists.

This season, Ramos has scored 25 goals with 11 assists from 44 games across the board, so it’s also easy to see why Man United are eyeing a move. Ramos is eight years Kane’s junior and is averaging better than a goal every other game at Benfica, so he’d be a good alternative to the England international.

Nursey of the Mirror says the Portuguese international could cost between £70m-£100m, so Ramos could end up breaking United’s transfer record after the £89m spent on Paul Pogba in 2016.