Man Utd willing to pay big-money for Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United are keen on signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and are ready to pay big money to sign him this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian league and his form has attracted interest from Old Trafford. The report says the Red Devils are ready to submit an offer worth around £52m and are ‘determined’ to get a deal done to sign a top young defender at the end of the season.

The Italian international is versatile enough to operate in a back three as well as a back four. He would add defensive solidity to the Manchester United backline and help them tighten up defensively if he joined this summer.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back this season and they will need to improve in that department if they want to win major trophies in the coming seasons. Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Man Utd need central defenders

Jonny Evans will be a free agent at the end of the season, while Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have been linked with exits as well. Bastoni would be an excellent upgrade but it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Inter Milan to cash-in if they table the reported £52m offer.

The 25-year-old old central defender is an indispensable asset for Inter and they will not want to lose him any time soon. He is entering the peak of his career and he will be a crucial member of the side in the coming seasons.

Bastoni has been a key member of their title-winning side this season so they will do all they can to hold on to the centre-back.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards and they are likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Attracting elite players like Bastoni without the lure of Elite European football may prove to be difficult.