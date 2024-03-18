West Ham ready to pay £20m to sign Harry Maguire



According to The Sun, West Ham United are considering a fresh approach for Manchester United star Harry Maguire when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Hammers were interested in landing the England ace at the start of the campaign, but a deal did not happen due to multiple reasons. United’s asking price was reportedly beyond the Hammers’ expectations while Maguire was also unwilling to accept a huge drop in his wages to make the move more likely.

As per The Sun, the London outfit are prepared to try again this summer with manager David Moyes keen to bring in a defender who can win headers. The Hammers plan to propose to pay between £15-20 million and remain hopeful that the fee would be sufficient, considering Maguire’s contract situation at United.

Maguire has another year left on his Red Devils contract with an option for 12 months. The Hammers believe the centre-back could be tempted to leave Old Trafford for the London Stadium with the prospect of a multi-year contract. They could hand him a 2 or 3 year deal to extend his stay in the Premier League.

Proven star

Maguire has been criticised by United fans for his performances over the years, but he has stood out for the club on most occasions. There was much talk about him leaving last summer, but he has managed to turnaround his fortunes to become a key player under manager Erik ten Hag this campaign.

One of Maguire’s key strengths is his aerial presence in both boxes. He has won an outstanding 75% of his aerial challenges in the Premier League this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma, Kostas Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd if he were to join the Hammers.

The 31-year-old is vastly experienced and has proved himself at the top level. He would bring a sense of calmness and control in the Hammers defence which they have lacked this year. A move to West Ham would be good for all parties involved. Maguire would get consistent playing time while Man United have the chance to gain additional funds which is much required to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions for potential breaches.