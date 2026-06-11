Arsenal in talks to sign PSG starlet Emmanuel Mbemba

Arsenal are exploring a bargain swoop to sign highly rated France U19 centre-back Emmanuel Mbemba from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as per The Athletic.

Some of the most exciting young French prospects who have gone on to impress at their respective club sides have come through PSG’s academy.

In the current first-team setup, Ibrahim Mbaye, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Senny Mayulu have all featured for Luis Enrique over the past two seasons.

Away from the team, Hugo Ekitike, Xavi Simons and Arnaud Kalimuendo are some of the other youngsters currently impressing.

The next player that is heavily tipped for a bright future away from the Parc des Princes is France U19 star Mbemba, who has impressed since joining PSG’s academy from Melun FC Youth in 2023.

Described as ‘dominant’ by Como’s first team scout Ben Mattinson, the youngster can play at centre-back and left-back and has piqued the interest of several clubs, with Arsenal now looking to steal a march on other rivals to sign him.

This is according to The Athletic, which reports that the Premier League winners have held internal talks over Mbemba’s potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

With his contract running out this summer, Mbemba can depart the French capital for a nominal fee, and the Gunners are considering whether to commit.

‘Dominant’ centre-back

Although the Gunners can sign him for just a meagre fee with his contract running out this summer, the north London club are also weighing up the possibility of agreeing to the 18-year-old’s wage demands, as per the report.

In recent seasons, Arsenal have ramped up their pursuit of some of the most exciting young prospects globally while also working on improving the first-team squad.

While some renowned stars like Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi, etc. have been added to the first team, the club’s Hale End academy has also ushered in Jaden Dixon and Evan Mooney, while Colombian twins Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero are set to join when they turn 18. Arsenal are also ‘pushing’ to sign England U19 starlet Jeremy Monga from Leicester City as they continue to build for the future.

Mikel Arteta’s faith in the club’s academy was highlighted last season, when he handed debuts to Max Dowman, Marli Solomon, Andre Harriman-Annous, Ife Ibrahim, Brando Bailey-Joseph, and Marli Salmon.

Mbemba could be yet another addition to Arsenal’s growing list of exciting prospects should the club reach an agreement to sign him this summer.