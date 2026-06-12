De Zerbi ‘pushing’ Tottenham to sign Jean Paul van Hecke

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly ‘pushing’ Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jean Paul van Hecke, as per Football Insider.

After finishing 17th in the last two consecutive Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites are set to start a new rebuild under the Italian boss’s guidance.

De Zerbi is reportedly prioritising revamping the backline at Spurs, and they have already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi as free agents.

Now, Football Insider state that the Tottenham boss is keen on purchasing another centre-back and wants to reunite with his former colleague Van Hecke.

Although the Dutchman’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, Brighton have no intention of letting him leave in a cut-price deal and have already rejected Tottenham’s two bids. The Lilywhites’ second proposal was worth around £70m.

After helping Tottenham survive relegation last term, De Zerbi has gained a lot of power and is ‘pushing’ the hierarchy to sign the Brighton star at any cost. But Tottenham have started panicking slightly.

After joining the Seagulls from Dutch side NAC Breda, the 26-year-old initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality. So, he went out on loan a couple of times to play regularly and develop his career.

Van Hecke to Tottenham

He secured his place in Brighton’s starting line-up under De Zerbi before showcasing his qualities in the English top-flight in recent years. In 40 appearances across all competitions, the defender scored three goals and registered as many assists last term. Moreover, he helped his side keep nine clean sheets.

After proving his worth in club football, Van Hecke has established himself as a key starter in the Netherlands national team and is likely to play a key role for his country in this World Cup.

He, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Van Hecke might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in this summer transfer window.