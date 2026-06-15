Liverpool plotting audacious swoop to sign Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan this summer, according to Calciomercato via Fichajes.

Bastoni joined Inter from Atalanta in 2017 and was initially integrated into the club’s academy setup, where he impressed for both the U17 and U19 sides.

After gaining valuable experience on loan at Atalanta and Parma Calcio 1913, the defender made his senior debut for the Nerazzurri in a 3–1 victory over Genoa on 28 September 2019. Since then, he has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet, amassing 298 appearances for the club.

Bastoni has been a key figure in one of the most successful periods in Inter’s recent history, helping the club secure three Serie A titles, including the most recent triumph, as well as two Coppa Italia crowns and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

He was also an integral member of the side managed by Simone Inzaghi that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season.

In the recently concluded season, he played a key role in Inter’s 21st Scudetto title win, featuring 28 times and remarkably providing eight goal contributions in 40 games across all competitions.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, Fichajes reports that Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Bastoni this summer to bolster their backline.

Konate replacement?

Despite Jeremy Jacquet’s arrival, the departure of Ibrahima Konaté has prompted the Reds to explore a more experienced option, with Bastoni now being eyed, according to the report.

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, the report adds that the Italian centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Catalan club has now withdrawn due to their unwillingness to meet Inter’s £51-60m price tag.

While Premier League rivals Newcastle United have also shown interest, they are also reluctant to meet Inter’s valuation, with Liverpool now poised to make a swoop for the 6ft 2in centre-back, according to the Italian outlet.

Bastoni combines technical excellence with defensive authority. Comfortable progressing the ball from deep, capable of breaking opposition lines with his passing, and aggressive in duels, he possesses the complete profile of a modern centre-back.

Given those qualities, there is a strong case that Bastoni would not only be a capable successor to Ibrahima Konaté, who has now joined Real Madrid, but also represent an upgrade in balance, distribution, and experience in Liverpool’s backline.