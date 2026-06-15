Arsenal & Man Utd in battle to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The 2025-26 campaign proved an outstanding one on a personal level for Gibbs-White, who racked up 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions while leading Forest as captain on a memorable run to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, where Aston Villa eventually eliminated them.

His haul of 15 Premier League goals left him as the second-highest-scoring Englishman in the division, behind only Ollie Watkins. Those contributions were instrumental in helping the Tricky Trees retain their top-flight status after early fears of relegation.

The midfielder had reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur last summer, only to commit his future to Forest instead by signing a contract extension through June 2028 following the intervention of club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Despite remaining at the club, a departure could still happen this summer as CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest in signing Gibbs-White, with both clubs set to battle for his signature.

For the Gunners, the report adds that his directness, combativeness, technical qualities and ability to carry the ball deep into threatening positions make him a suitable option who also fits into Mikel Arteta’s search for a creative goal threat upfront.

Battle

On the other hand, United are looking to reshape their midfield and attack and have identified the 26-year-old as the ideal Premier League-proven profile who can create chances, press relentlessly and deliver goal output from midfield, according to the report.

However, CaughtOffside adds that the London giants face stern competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, as well as several European clubs, in the race for the England international.

Looking at Gibbs-White’s statistics from last season, it is easy to understand why both United and Arsenal are keen on the versatile midfielder, as he offers a strong balance in both attacking and defensive phases of the game.

In attack, he took a total of 83 shots, with 32 of those going on target, which suggests he would have likely recorded more numbers than just his 18 last season.

Defensively, he made 3.18 recoveries per 90 minutes and won 130 duels last season while also winning 20 possessions in the final third alone.

Forest value Gibbs-White highly and well above his £60m Transfermarkt valuation, so it’ll be interesting to see which of the interested Premier League giants would be willing to break the bank to sign him this summer.