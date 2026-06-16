Tottenham & Everton keen on signing Chelsea’s Liam Delap

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Liam Delap, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Although the 23-year-old failed to help Ipswich Town avoid relegation during the 2024/25 campaign, the Blues decided to purchase him last summer after being impressed by his performances. In 37 Premier League appearances, the Englishman scored 12 goals and registered two assists.

However, he endured a dire debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons. He scored only twice in 41 appearances in all tournaments last term.

Now, speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Jacobs states that Chelsea could be open to cashing-in on Delap, and Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him, even though the two clubs don’t generally exchange players often.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Everton and Newcastle United are in this race as well. However, Delap is keen on staying and fighting for a place in Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up.

Jacobs said:

“I think that Liam Delap could be one to watch from Chelsea, another club that Tottenham wouldn’t normally do too much business with. Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham, the three clubs that like Delap. Before we can clarify whether anything is going to develop there, Delap wants to stay and fight for his place.”

The forward is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. So, the West London club are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Battle

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Tottenham are set to start a new rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi, and the Italian boss is keen on upgrading multiple areas of the squad this summer.

On the other hand, Everton currently have Thierno Barry and Beto as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Frenchman displayed below-average performances in his debut campaign in the Premier League last term.

On the other hand, Beto is set to enter the final year of his current contract, and he has displayed inconsistent performances since joining from Udinese. So, David Moyes is seemingly planning to reinforce the No.9 position.

Despite Delap’s recent struggles, he is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club purchase him for a reasonable price.