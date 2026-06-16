Xabi Alonso wants Andrea Cambiaso to replace Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus this summer, according to Mirko Di Natale.

In the second half of last season, Chelsea’s poor performances drew widespread criticism not just from fans and pundits but also from the club’s players.

Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella were particularly vocal about their frustrations. Even when he professed admiration for Liam Rosenior’s style and admitted it needed time to embed in the team, he was more critical about Enzo Maresca’s departure, describing him as ‘the most important’ of the six managers he has played under at Chelsea.

He added, ‘The moment Maresca left, it had a big impact on us. These are decisions taken by the club. If you asked me, I would not have made this decision. To make a change like that, the best thing is to wait until the end of the season. You would give everyone, the players and the new manager, time to get ready and have a full pre-season.’

As a result, the Spaniard has now completed a permanent transfer to Real Madrid, and Chelsea are now exploring his potential replacement.

Now, according to Mirko Di Natale, Chelsea are planning to launch a swoop to sign Cambiaso from Juventus this summer.

Versatile fullback

The Italian journalist adds that the Blues manager, Xabi Alonso, has shortlisted the 26-year-old as a possible replacement for Cucurella in his squad next season.

The London giants are now looking to accelerate the deal, with Di Natale reporting that the club are set to make official contacts with the left-back ‘in the coming days’ to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Despite having a contract that runs until 2029, it appears Juventus are open to his departure this summer, as per the journalist, who claims the 36-time Italian champions are demanding a £34m offer to sell the fullback, with the Blues now keen.

One of the qualities that makes the Italian international such an appealing option is his two-footed ability, which allows him to operate comfortably on either flank.

Although 79 of his appearances for Juventus have come on the left flank, he is equally capable of delivering a high level of performance when deployed on the right.

Considering his defensive resilience and ability to also play at wing-back in Alonso’s favoured 3-4-3 system, £34m would be a shrewd piece of business for a player of his qualities.